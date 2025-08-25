Access roads opening for Martin Lake area cabin owners

Local News August 25th, 2025

Forest resource roads previously closed in the Martin Lake area due to wildfire will re-open tomorrow (Tuesday, Aug. 26) at 8:00 a.m. This includes access to Martin Lake, Miguel Lake, Great Rattling Brook and Rushy Pond.

The Martin Lake wildfire is an estimated 1,633 hectares and is classified as “Under Control.” Crews are currently removing equipment required for structure protection but will continue working in the area over the coming days to address hot spots. Cabin owners may occasionally notice smoke in the area in the coming weeks. While this is normal, open flames or thick smoke should be reported immediately.

Residents and cabin owners are asked to monitor official Provincial Government sources for all updates and are reminded that a province-wide fire ban is in effect in Newfoundland and Labrador.