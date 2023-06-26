Local marine safety advocate says OceanGate should have been better prepared for disaster

NTV’s Ben Cleary spoke to one local marine safety advocate, who says OceanGate should have been better prepared for disaster.
Family members of Titan sub victims head home from St. John’sBy Beth Penney — 2 hours ago
It was one week ago today that search and rescue efforts began for missing Titan submersible.
All five people aboard died after the submersible imploded. Today, family members of two of the victims left the province without their loved ones as multiple investigations begin. NTV's Beth Penney has the latest.
Serious crash closes portion of Outer Ring RoadBy Earl Noble — 2 hours ago
A serious crash has closed the eastbound lanes of the Outer Ring Road, east of the Aberdeen Avenue exit. One person has been taken to hospital in serious condition.
NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.
Power outage affects much of LabradorBy Web Team — 3 hours ago
A power outage affected customers across much of Labrador on Monday.
Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro says it appears to have originated at Churchill Falls and is under investigation. Power has been restored to Labrador West. N.L. Hydro is still working on Upper Lake Melville.
We are aware of an outage affecting Labrador interconnected customers currently. The issue appears to have originated at Churchill Falls and is under investigation. We apologize for the inconvenience today.
— NLHydro (@NLHydro) June 26, 2023
Power is back for Labrador West, we continue to work on restoring the Upper Lake Melville area.
The issue arose when high voltage transmission lines from Churchill Falls to Quebec tripped, which impacted our Labrador system. https://t.co/YWhuPm1ckH
— NLHydro (@NLHydro) June 26, 2023