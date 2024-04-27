Local company receives funding for underwater technology

SubC Imaging, a marine technology company based in Clarenville, is getting $467,500 in funding from the provincial government to help develop a new underwater inspection system.

The multi-channel inspection system will include up to six cameras for an ROV to provide full situational awareness. New software will be developed to merge the various sources of data into one system. The solution will combine cameras, lights, lasers, software and cloud-based infrastructure for end-to-end inspections and surveys.

A news release issued from government today indicated the offshore energy sector requires regular inspections of subsea equipment, often requiring specialized personnel from multiple disciplines and a collection of various inspections. This new technology will enable SubC to provide an important service in the energy sector to closely monitor and inspect underwater assets in a more cost-effective and efficient manner than is currently being used.

SubC started as a home-based business in 2010 and now has more than 20 employees. The provincial government’s contribution is coming from the Innovation and Business Development Fund and matches SubC’s investment for a total project cost of $935,000. The Innovation and Business Development Fund provides investments to help grow Newfoundland and Labrador’s oil and gas supply and service capabilities, including opportunities to diversify capacities in other energy sectors.

“Investing in the development of new inspection and survey systems will enable us to enter the market faster and achieve a greater impact than we could otherwise,” SubC Imaging CEO Chad Collett said.

“We have worked with experts for the past year to develop product market and technology strategies, and we are ready to hit the seafloor running. With ocean tech poised for significant growth and a promising future, this investment makes a lot of sense. There is no more ideal location for advancing ocean technology than Newfoundland and Labrador.”