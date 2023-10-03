Light pole toppled following single-vehicle crash in Mount Pearl

A single-vehicle crash in Mount Pearl knocked over a light pole and caused traffic delays on Monday evening.

The crash happened on Old Placentia Road, near Glenhill Plaza, shortly after 8:00 p.m.. The driver of a vehicle traveling west struck a metal light pole, knocking it over. The car then traveled nearly fifty metres before coming to a rest in the oncoming lanes of traffic. A trail of debris was scattered on the roadway between the fallen pole and heavily-damaged vehicle.

The driver, and only occupant, of the car was assessed at the scene by paramedics, but did not require transport to hospital. Traffic was slowed in the area of Old Placentia Road and Ruth Avenue as a result of the crash. Crews with the City of Mount Pearl were summoned to clear the scene before the road in the area could be reopened.