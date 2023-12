According to the Liberal Party of Newfoundland and Labrador, the call for nominations in the district of Conception Bay East – Bell Island closes today at 4 p.m.

The by-election for the district has not yet been called, but David Brazil, the current MHA, has announced his intention to step down on Dec. 29. So far both the NDP and the Tories have announced candidates for the district, Kim Churchill is running for the New Democrats, and Tina Neary for the Progressive Conservatives.