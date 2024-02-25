Liberal Party of Newfoundland and Labrador Opens Nominations for Fogo Island-Cape Freels

The Liberal Party of Newfoundland and Labrador today announced the call for nominations in the Fogo Island-Cape Freels Provincial District. Nominations open as of 2:30 pm today, Friday, February 23, 2024, and will remain open until 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 29.

All nomination documentation can be obtained from and filed at:

Liberal Party Headquarters

Suite 115 – 510 Topsail Road

St. John’s, NL A1E 2C2

Telephone: (709) 754-1813

Email: [email protected]

Should more than one-person file nomination papers by the closing date, a nomination meeting shall be scheduled for a date following the close of the nomination period.

A $500 fee will be required when submitting your nomination papers.

Individuals who are residents of the district, 14 years of age or older, and are a Registered Liberal of the Liberal Party of Newfoundland and Labrador are eligible to vote in the nomination process.