Liberal MP churence Rogers says he will not seek re-election

The Member of Parliament for Bonavista-Burin-Trinity will not be on the ballot for the next federal election. In a news release today, Churence Rogers says that he has made the bittersweet decision to retire.

Rogers says, ” I remain committed to this Liberal Government, its leader – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and stand proud of all our accomplishments in the last 10 years. As your MP, I am proud of the work I’ve been able to accomplish.”

The Liberal MP was first elected in 2017, and having turned 70-years-old this year, says he plans to spend more time with family.