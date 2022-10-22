Lewisporte child stuck with pin after biting into Halloween chocolate bar

Police are urging parents to check all Halloween treats after a small metal was pin found inside a chocolate bar in Lewisporte.

RCMP received a call Monday afternoon from Lewisporte Academy. A student bit into a chocolate bar and discovered a small metal pin inside. The pin stuck into the child’s mouth and was safely removed.

Police provided a picture of the metal pin, next to a ruler and a thumbtack for scale.

While it is not believed that the pin was embedded into the chocolate bar during the manufacturing process, contact was made with the manufacturer to investigate all possibilities. Parents are encouraged to thoroughly inspect all Halloween treats and to report any suspicious findings to their local police detachment.