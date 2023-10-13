Lane Reductions and Road Closures for Cape to Cabot Race

The Cape to Cabot Race will take place on Sunday and as a result, there will be several temporary lane reductions and road closures in the downtown area.

Road closures will range from 7:45 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and include portions of Blackhead Road, Southside Road, Water Street, the Exit Ramp from Pitts Memorial Drive to Water Street West, Harbour Drive, Duckworth Street, Temperance Street, and Signal Hill Road.

During the street closures, motorists are advised to find an alternate route. Additionally, residents may be temporarily detained while race participants are passing. A detour will be in place and flag persons and Race Marshalls will be present.