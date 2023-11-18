Labrador West MHA calls on government to conduct review of airfare accessibility within N.L.

Labrador West MHA Jordan Brown says residents in Labrador felt overlooked earlier this week, when they saw government proudly promoting the re-establishment of the direct flight from St. John’s to London this spring. That’s because Brown says, getting to and from Labrador, is still inaccessible.

Right now, a return flight from Labrador to the island costs upwards of $1,500, says Brown. He’s calling on government to turn their sights inward, and to conduct a review of airfare accessibility within Newfoundland and Labrador.

Brown says he has heard from residents of his district in Labrador West, who have missed funerals of their loved ones taking place on the island, because it is too expensive for them to fly.