Labrador City declares state of emergency due to wildfires in Labrador West

The Town of Labrador City declared a state of emergency on Monday evening, in response to the wildfires in Labrador West.

Mayor Belinda Adams says the state of emergency is meant to ensure safety, and to protect essential workers and infrastructure.

Impacted by the 2024 Labrador Wildfires? Register online at www.redcross.ca/labradorwildfires or by calling 1-800-863-6582 24 hours a day.

Registration with Red Cross ensures people can be contacted while away from home, and can also be reached with information about further Red Cross services and assistance that may become available to them during this time of need.

People under evacuation order can find the latest information and guidance from authorities here: https://www.gov.nl.ca/alerts/