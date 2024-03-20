Labour leaders won’t attend provincial budget if it goes ahead

As hundreds of fish harvesters and processing workers protest outside Confederation Building today, labour leaders have made the decision to stand in solidarity with workers and not participate in today’s budget proceedings. If government does proceed with tabling a budget today, labour leaders will be available for comment following the budget speech.

The labour movement respects workers’ right to protest.

Harvesters are demanding “free enterprise” in the fishery. The government is seeking out-of-province buyers for snow crab, but harvesters want that for all species as well as an end to processing caps. Government workers have been prevented from entering the building.

Protestors say they’re being told that if they don’t back down, police may use force to remove them. A Metrobus pulled up and dropped off about 20 police officers.

At one point, the RNC used horses to try to clear a path toward the public service entrance. One of the protesters was taken away afterward in an ambulance.

