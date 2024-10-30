Kevin Parsons’ legacy to be remembered as Outer Cove Marines pay tribute in home opener Friday night

Kevin Parsons left a lasting legacy in this province. For decades, he was a force in municipal and provincial politics as MHA for Cape St Francis.

He was also a force on the ice, helping the Flatrock Flyers win four Herder Memorial senior hockey titles. On Friday night, the Outer Cove Marines will pay tribute to Kevin Parsons in their home opener at Jack Byrne Arena. Fans, friends and former teammates will celebrate a man who was fiercely loyal to the region he represented, and the team he was so proud of, the Flatrock Flyers.

Parsons was the long-time Progressive Conservative MHA for Cape St Francis, holding the post from 2008 to 2021. He also served as Flatrock’s mayor prior to his tenure in the House of Assembly.

He announced his retirement in 2020. In August, he passed away at just 62.

“Kevin and I had our differences on the ice, one even cost us five minutes in the sin bin but we became great friends,” says Outer Cove General Manager Tommy Beckett. “When he found out I was back with the Marines he was so supportive and was right there to offer help in any way he could. That was Kevin, always ready to help his community. That is why we are so happy to honor his legacy, both on and off the ice.”

Puck drop for Kevin Parsons Night goes 7:40 p.m. Friday with the Marines playing host to the defending Herder champion St. John’s Caps.