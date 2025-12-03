Trinity-Conception RCMP urges the public to lock up their vehicles

Justice, News December 3rd, 2025

After an uptick in recent reports of mischief and thefts from parked cars, Bay Roberts RCMP and Harbour Grace RCMP are urging residents to lock doors and safeguard valuables.

Over the past week, police in Trinity-Conception have been called to investigate multiple reports of thefts from vehicles. In many cases no items have been reported stolen, however the suspect has gained entry and rummaged through the motor vehicle.

Officers are investigating these reports and urge all residents to practice safe habits. Always lock your vehicle doors, do not leave or store any valuable items in a vehicle for any period of time and report any suspicious activity to your local police immediately.

Thieves are often looking for valuables and easy to carry items. Loose change, wallets – containing debit cards, credit cards and personal identification – sunglasses and other personal items are often taken.

Anyone who has been the victim of a similar crime, and with information about these recent thefts, including doorbell camera, dash cam or surveillance video, is asked to contact the Bay Roberts RCMP detachment directly at 709-786-2118 or the Harbour Grace RCMP detachment at 709-596-5014.