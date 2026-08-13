Springdale RCMP seeking public’s assistance locating stolen vehicle

Justice, News August 13th, 2026

Springdale RCMP is investigating a theft of a vehicle sometime overnight last night in Springdale. Anyone with information about this crime, including the location of the stolen vehicle, is being asked to contact police.

Around 9:00 a.m. on August 13, police responded to a vehicle theft report. The theft is suspected to have occurred around 9:00 p.m. on August 12, 2026.

A red 2016 Mazda CX3 was taken from the driveway of a residence on Bayview Road in Springdale. The vehicle had Newfoundland and Labrador licence plate JAT 298 attached.

Springdale RCMP is asking anyone who sees this vehicle to report it immediately by calling 911.

If you have information about this crime, or you know the location of the stolen vehicle please contact Springdale RCMP at 709-673-3864, or call 1-800-709-RCMP (7267).