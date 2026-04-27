RNC in Corner Brook arrest impaired drivers

Justice, News April 27th, 2026

The RNC has charged two men with impaired driving following separate weekend incidents in Corner Brook. Police responded to a two-vehicle collision Friday shortly before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of O’Connell Drive and Elizabeth Street. There were minor injuries.

A 57-year-old man failed a roadside screening test and was subsequently charged with impaired driving and operating over the legal limit. His vehicle was seized and license suspended.

Roughly two hours later, around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers observed a vehicle making an illegal turn onto Main Street and initiated a traffic stop. The 37-year-old man was charged with impaired, and he too had his license suspended and vehicle seized.

Both men were released to appear in court at later dates.