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RNC in Corner Brook arrest impaired drivers

Justice, News

The RNC has charged two men with impaired driving following separate weekend incidents in Corner Brook. Police responded to a two-vehicle collision Friday shortly before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of O’Connell Drive and Elizabeth Street. There were minor injuries.

A 57-year-old man failed a roadside screening test and was subsequently charged with impaired driving and operating over the legal limit. His vehicle was seized and license suspended.

Roughly two hours later, around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers observed a vehicle making an illegal turn onto Main Street and initiated a traffic stop. The 37-year-old man was charged with impaired, and he too had his license suspended and vehicle seized.

Both men were released to appear in court at later dates.

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