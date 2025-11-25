RCMP Traffic Services West arrests multiple drivers, tickets others over weekend

Justice, News November 25th, 2025

RCMP Traffic Services West arrested four drivers and issued multiple tickets on the west coast of Newfoundland over the weekend.

On Friday, at approximately 11:30 A.M, a traffic stop was conducted in St. Georges after police observed a vehicle traveling slowing along the Main Road. The driver, a 33-year-old Barachois Brook women, who was on conditions not to occupy the driver’s seat of a motor vehicle, showed signs of impairment by drugs. She was arrested for impaired driving and taken to Sir Thomas Roddick hospital in Stephenville where blood samples were obtained.

Police are waiting on the results to determine if charges of impaired driving are appropriate. She was released from custody to appear in court at later date.

At approximately 2:20 P.M on Friday, an officer on patrol along on Prince Rupert Drive in Stephenville conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle with an expired registration. The driver, a 34-year-old Stephenville women, was issued summary offence tickets operating a vehicle without registration or insurance, and her vehicle was seized and impounded.

The following day, November 22, at approximately 4:45 P.M, Traffic Services West conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling the Main Road in St. Georges. The driver, a 32-year-old Flat Bay man showed signs of alcohol impairment and failed a roadside breath test. He was arrested for impaired driving and provided further samples above the legal limit. He was released from custody to appear in court at a later date, and his vehicle was seized and impounded.

Later Saturday evening, at approximately 9:20 P.M, a traffic stop was conducted on the Main Road in Port Au Port. The driver, a 40-year-old Port au Port man showed signs of alcohol impairment and failed a roadside breath test. He was arrested for impaired driving and provided further breath samples which were over 1.5 times the legal limit. He was released from custody to appear in court at a later date to face charges of impaired driving, breaching his release order, driving while suspended, and operating without insurance. The vehicle was seized and impounded.

On Sunday, at approximately 1:45 P.M, a traffic stop was conducted on an ATV on Steel Mountain Road in St. Georges. The driver, a 39-year-old St. Georges man was operating the ATV while prohibited from driving Canada-wide. He was arrested and released from custody to appear in court at a future date to face a charge of driving while prohibited.

Approximately 45 minutes later at 2:30 P.M, a traffic stop was conducted on Brook Street after police noted the driver was not wearing his seat belt. The driver, a 40-year-old Stephenville man was operating the vehicle with a suspended driver’s licence, no registration and no insurance. He was issued summary offence tickets and his vehicle was seized and impounded.