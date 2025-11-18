RCMP police dog Phox assists in drug trafficking arrest

Justice, News November 18th, 2025

On Saturday, Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP and Labrador District General Investigation Section (GIS) — with the assistance of RCMP NL Police Dog Services — arrested two people for possession with the purpose of trafficking.

On Nov. 15, just before 9:00 p.m., police attended a residence on Hamilton River Road after receiving a report that two unwanted people were refusing to leave the property. After the suspects refused to comply with police demands to exit, Police Service Dog (PSD) Phox was engaged.

The suspects exited the residence without further incident and were arrested. During the arrest, police found evidence of drug possession and drug trafficking. A further search of the residence resulted in the location and seizure of a quantity of cocaine, a quantity of pills, cash, cell phones and various drug and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

PSD Phox cleared the property, ensuring there were no other people in the residence and was deployed on site to search for further presence of drugs.

Deon Lee, 37, of St. Mary’s and Michelle Mugford, 48, of Happy Valley-Goose Bay were both arrested and charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine.

The pair were released from custody with conditions, and are expected to appear in court in February 2026.

The investigation is continuing.