Police seek public assistance to identify suspect in retail theft

Justice, News November 25th, 2025

Gander RCMP is investigating a theft from the Dominion store on Laurell Road in Gander in late October.

Just after 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, a male was observed on video surveillance entering the store, filling a cart with various products and leaving the store without paying for the items. The stolen items are valued at approximately $650.



The male suspect was wearing a red jacket and black baseball hat at the time of this incident.

Anyone with any information about this crime or the individual responsible is asked to contact Gander RCMP at 709-256-6841.