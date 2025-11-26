Justice

Police seeking public’s assistance with investigation into stolen off-road vehicle

Justice, News

Deer Lake RCMP is looking for witnesses and information from the public after a red side-by-side vehicle was stolen and driven into the water near Bottomless Pond on Friday.

On Nov. 21, at approximately 3:45 p.m., police responded to a report of a stolen off-road vehicle in the Bottomless Pond area. The vehicle was a red 2025 Polaris Ranger side-by-side, and was stolen from a moose hunter earlier in the day.

The next day, with the assistance of Deer Lake Ground Search and Rescue, the side-by-side was recovered from the water on a closed trail along Bottomless Pond.

Police are asking anyone who saw this side-by-side in the area on November 21 – either being driven or in or near the water, to contact Deer Lake RCMP at 709-635-2173.

