Police investigating theft from construction site, seeking public assistance

Justice, News November 21st, 2025

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP is investigating the theft of construction tools from a job site Wednesday, and are asking anyone with information about the theft or the location of the tools to contact police.

On November 19 around 11:40 p.m., officers responded to a call from an electrical crew working on a residential construction site on Brett Street. An unauthorized person or persons had entered the job site and removed building tools worth at least $8,000. Items taken include:

A 60-volt Dewalt Cordless Skill Saw and battery,

An 18–20-volt Dewalt Cordless Drill and 18-inch Milwaukee Auger Bit,

Several additional batteries,

A Kline tool bag, with hand tools inside.

All of the stolen items are engraved or marked with the name of the contractor and/or company name.

Police believe the theft likely occurred between 11:00 and 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Anyone with information or surveillance or dashcam footage from the Brett Street area, or anyone with information about the location of these stolen items is asked to contact Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP at (709) 896-3383.