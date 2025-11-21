Justice

Justice

Police investigating theft from construction site, seeking public assistance

Justice, News

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP is investigating the theft of construction tools from a job site Wednesday, and are asking anyone with information about the theft or the location of the tools to contact police.

On November 19 around 11:40 p.m., officers responded to a call from an electrical crew working on a residential construction site on Brett Street. An unauthorized person or persons had entered the job site and removed building tools worth at least $8,000. Items taken include:

  • A 60-volt Dewalt Cordless Skill Saw and battery,
  • An 18–20-volt Dewalt Cordless Drill and 18-inch Milwaukee Auger Bit,
  • Several additional batteries,
  • A Kline tool bag, with hand tools inside.

All of the stolen items are engraved or marked with the name of the contractor and/or company name.

Police believe the theft likely occurred between 11:00 and 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Anyone with information or surveillance or dashcam footage from the Brett Street area, or anyone with information about the location of these stolen items is asked to contact Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP at (709) 896-3383. 

Related Articles

Mary’s Harbour RCMP stops driver traveling more than 50 km/hr over speed limit
Read more
St. John’s man charged with murder following suspicious death
Read more
Liberals have first day in court seeking judicial recounts in three districts
Read more
RNC adds dedicated traffic unit in western NL
Read more
Two companies face OHS charges after workplace fatality in 2023 in Labrador
Read more
Back to top