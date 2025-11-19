Medication helping psychiatric patient charged with murder communicate, lawyer says

Justice, News November 19th, 2025

A psychiatric patient who allegedly murdered another patient at the Waterford Hospital last year is now mentally well enough to speak with his lawyer, a St. John’s judge was told today.

Accused murderer Thomas Parsley wasn’t in the courtroom at provincial court when his case was called. He was, once again, represented by his lawyer, Mark Gruchy.

Gruchy told Judge Paul Noble that Parsley had been a long-term resident of the Waterford Hospital, now residing at the new adult mental health facility, and has been dealing with mental health issues. He explained that Parsley has been taking a new medication, which has resulted in him being more capable of communicating. Therefore, Gruchy said, he will take this opportunity to try and speak with him about the case.

Gruchy and Crown prosecutor Kellie Cullihall indicated they’re waiting on specific evidence from police, including witness statements from nurses and a paramedics before proceeding. Cullihall said she’s spoken with police officers, who indicated disclosure would be provided in the coming days.

Parsley is charged with second-degree murder, along with other counts, including uttering threats, assault with a weapon and mischief by damaging property.

The 31-year-old was charged after, on Dec. 19 of last year, he was said to have viciously attacked a 66-year-old man, who was also patient at the Waterford Hospital. The died man died the next day.

The horrific incident prompted the man’s family members and mental health advocates to speak out about safety concerns at health facilities.

Parsley’s case is scheduled to be called again in court in early December.

