Markus Hicks set to appear in court today for sentencing hearing following delay

There was a shocking turn of events in the case of sex offender Markus Hicks Wednesday when an error forced the delay in his sentencing hearing. The former teacher and coach was supposed to be in St. John’s in person yesterday, but somehow the message to have him transferred from a prison in central Newfoundland wasn’t followed.

After years of countless court proceedings, Wednesday was the day victims of Markus Hicks’ sex crimes were supposed to begin having their say in St. John’s court. At least one of the victims’ families was in the courtroom for what was to be the beginning of Hicks’ sentencing hearing.

Hicks was supposed to be in the courtroom in person too. Instead, however, he appeared by video from Bishop’s Falls Corrections Centre, where he’s been in custody for more than a year. Lawyers explained to Chief Justice Robin Fowler that the order had been made some time ago to have Hicks transferred to the capital city for the hearing. Due to an unknown error, it didn’t happen. Crown prosecutor Mark James said they would investigate what happened.

Fowler called the delay “unacceptable” and that such errors can impact the public’s confidence in the administration of justice. He apologized to the victims and hicks. He ordered that Hicks be transferred to St. John’s Wednesday. The hearing is now scheduled to begin today.

Hicks, a former teacher and volleyball coach, pleaded guilty to more than four dozen sex-related criminal charges. They include 13 counts of sexual assault, as well as charges of being disguised with intent to commit a crime, possessing child pornography and child luring.

