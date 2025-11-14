Holyrood RCMP lays charges in September hit and run

Justice, News November 14th, 2025

Holyrood RCMP has laid charges against 20-year-old Mitchell Goulding in relation to a hit and run that caused significant injuries to a pedestrian in September 2025.

On Sept. 2, Holyrood RCMP responded to a collision between an off-road vehicle and a pedestrian on Northside Road. The operator of a trail bike struck a pedestrian, resulting in significant injuries, and failed to remain at the scene. After a public appeal by Holyrood RCMP, 20-year-old Mitchell James Goulding of Holyrood identified himself to police as the operator of the trail bike.

Yesterday, Nov. 13, Goulding was charged under the Criminal Code with Failing to Remain at the Scene of an Accident Causing Bodily harm and Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Bodily Harm.

Goulding has also been charged with six additional offences for charges under the Highway Traffic Act, An Act Respecting Off-Road Vehicles, and the Off-Road Vehicles Regulations.

He is expected to appear in St. John’s Provincial Court on December 12, 2025.