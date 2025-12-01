Justice

Justice

Heavy police presence in centre city as police investigating suspicious deaths

Justice, News

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating what appears to be suspicious deaths in the centre portion of St. John’s. The home is located on Aldershot Street.

RNC officers are on the scene as well Rovers Search and Rescue. They have placed a large tarp to cover the entrance of the home. Officers were seen walking in with body bags. Police were also seen canvassing the area, speaking with neighbors to gather evidence.

NTV’s Rosie Mullaley is covering the story and will have more details as they become available.

