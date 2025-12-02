Happy Valley-Goose Bay respond to robbery, taxi passenger arrested

Justice, News December 2nd, 2025

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP arrested 26-year-old Zachary Joel Collins of Natuashish for robbery, uttering threats and other offences on Nov. 30.

Around 6:39 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report of a disturbance along Hamilton River Road. A taxi driver reported that a man attempted to enter his cab as he picked up other passengers. The man was refused service and assaulted the driver, stole his mobile phone headset and was actively striking the vehicle.

Police responded and quickly located and arrested the man, who was identified as Zachary Collins.

Collins was held in custody overnight to appear in court on Monday. He is charged with the following criminal offences:

Robbery,

Uttering threats – three counts,

Assault on a police officer – four counts,

Fail to comply with conditions of a Probation Order – two counts.

The investigation is ongoing.