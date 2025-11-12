Justice

Gander RCMP investigating threat at local school, one youth arrested

Justice, News

Gander RCMP arrested one youth after responding to a report of threats made at St. Paul’s Intermediate School in Gander this morning.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., police received a report of a youth making threats at the school. Officers responded, placed one youth in custody and removed them from school property.

The youth was arrested and charged with uttering threats. They are being held in custody, and are expected to appear in court today (Wednesday).

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gander RCMP at (709) 256-6841. 

