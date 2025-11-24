Gander RCMP investigates theft from local grocery store; seeks public assistance 

Justice, News November 24th, 2025

Police are investigating a theft from the Dominion store on Laurell Road in Gander earlier this month and are looking for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect captured on store surveillance.



Just before 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 15, a male was observed entering the store, picking up merchandise and leaving without paying for it.

The male suspect appears to have light grey/white facial hair and is wearing a black baseball cap, with an ‘O’ on it – possibly an Oakley brand hat.

Anyone with any information about this crime or the individual responsible is asked to contact Gander RCMP at 709-256-6841. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app. #SayItHere

The investigation is continuing.