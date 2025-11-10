Justice

Bay St. George RCMP arrest man after theft from liquor store

Police arrested a 32-year-old man on Friday evening following a reported theft from a liquor store in Stephenville. Tanner Alexander now faces charges of theft and failure to comply with his release order.

Shortly before 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 7, police received a report of a theft that occurred minutes before at a store on Prince Rupert Drive. Several bottles of liquor were stolen, and the suspect left the store on foot. An employee of the store was able to provide a description of the suspect, as well as video surveillance.

Later the same evening, an officer on patrol in Stephenville arrested 32-year-old Tanner Alexander without incident at a local restaurant.

Alexander was taken into custody and charged with one count of theft under $5,000 and two counts of failure to comply with a release order. He is expected to appear in provincial court in Stephenville on November 10.

