Lawn, N.L., community among those mourning after devastating mass shooting in B.C.

Justice, News February 11th, 2026

The nation is in mourning today following one of Canada’s worst mass shootings, including a community in this province with ties to the tragedy.

Officials from the town of Lawn on Newfoundland and Labrador’s South coast says they are offering their support to the family in the community who are grieving the profound loss.

Police are trying to piece together what led to the shooting in the northern B.C. community of Tumbler Ridge that left 10 people dead. Authorities confirm more than half of those were found at the local high school. Police would not identify the suspected shooter or confirm whether the individual was a student at the school.

“As part of the initial response to the active shooting, police entered the school to locate the threat,” the RCMP wrote in a statement Tuesday night. “During the search, officers located multiple victims. An individual believed to be the shooter was also found deceased with what appears to be a self‑inflicted injury.”

Tumbler Ridge, with a population just over 2,000, is located in the Peace River region in northeastern B.C.