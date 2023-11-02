Jigs and Reels for Wishes Radiothon set for Sunday

The 38th annual Jigs and Reels for Wishes Radiothon is scheduled for Sunday, held in partnership by Make-A-Wish Newfoundland and Labrador chapter and OZ-FM (94.7).

Tune in between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. for the event, which celebrates the incredible impact the granting of wishes have had on children in our province.

In addition to your favourite songs, inspiring wish stories from local children will be shared, while other special guests and community partners will also share their stories and successes from the past year.

For more than four decades, the commitment has been to ensure every eligible child receives their most heartfelt wish. However, the need remains high, with more than 40 children across Newfoundland and Labrador waiting to receive their wishes. Organizers are hoping the generous support will continue to bring life-changing wishes to children and families across the province.

Donations can be made now or live on Sunday, https://bit.ly/38thJigsandReels