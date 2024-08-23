Jamie Korab wins district of Waterford Valley

Jamie Korab will be the next MHA for the district of Waterford Valley.

As the votes were counted last night, Korab maintained the lead taking 2067 votes. Jesse Wilkins the Progressive Conservative candidate took 1423, and Nicole Boland with the NDP Party garnered 1027 votes.

The by-election was called when former Liberal cabinet minister Tom Osborne retired in July. He represented the district for almost three decades, as a PC, an independent and, finally, a Liberal.

