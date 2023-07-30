Jagmeet Singh to attend St. John’s East NDP nomination on Monday evening

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will be in Newfoundland and Labrador tomorrow, he will be in the capital city meeting with the the Federation of labour, and visiting UA local 740.

He will be joined on Monday by former president of the provinces Federation of Labour, Mary Shortall, who has recently announced that she will be standing for nomination in the next general election.

Shortall ran in St. John’s East back in 2021, in place of incumbent MP Jack Harris. it was a tight race, but she was defeated by the current MP for riding, Joanne Thompson.

Singh and Shortall will both attend the St. John’s East NDP nomination on Monday evening.