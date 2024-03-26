It’s a good morning to travel across the province

It’s a great morning on the travel front. Roads across the Island are bare and dry. There are a few icy sections on the south coast, near Corner Brook, and on sections of the Great Northern Peninsula.

Roads east and south of Happy Valley-Goose Bay are partly snow-covered. Elsewhere across the Big Land, roads are bare with a few icy patches.

Marine Atlantic is on schedule. The Sound of Islay is required to make a fuel trip to Francois today. The schedule is to leave Ramea at 8:00 a.m. for Burgeo and depart Burgeo at approximately 9:00 p.m. for Ramea. Other ferries are on time.

All flights are on time at the St. John’s International Airport and Gander International Airport. Flights information is unavailable at the Deer Lake Regional Airport.