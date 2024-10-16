Internet disruptions impacting Fogo Island Health Centre

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services is advising the public of an internet disruption on Fogo Island. The service provider is aware and working to resolve this disruption which is currently affecting some services at Fogo Island Health Centre.

During the disruption period, the emergency department remains open and continues to provide emergency medical imaging (X-ray) and laboratory (blood collection) services. Routine and walk-in laboratory and medical imaging services are temporarily not available.

NL Health Services apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.