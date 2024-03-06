International Women’s Day Luncheon postponed

Due to the inclement weather that is forecasted for Friday, Persistence Theatre Company has postponed their sold-out International Women’s Day Luncheon.

The luncheon, which will feature Deputy Mayor of Mount Pearl, Nicole Kieley, will now take place at the Sheraton Hotel on Friday, April 5.

Wondering what to do if you had a ticket for the luncheon this Friday? Here is the information from Persistence Theatre Company:

Got tickets? Here’s the deal: the Sheraton is holding us financially to the booking, so we REALLY hope that you don’t need to cancel your ticket, otherwise we are on the hook….

That being said, if you need to cancel your ticket, email us at [email protected] and your options will include transferring your ticket to someone else, turning your purchase into a 100% donation, or receiving a full refund.

If you are okay to attend the new date, no further action is required and we’ll be so happy to see you on April 5th.

And if you DON’T have tickets, and want them, again just email us at [email protected] and we can add you to the list if tickets become available.