Inside Story: Unseen damage still lingers after Fiona

Residents in Port aux Basques and along the southwest coast have spent much of the past year rebuilding their lives after Hurricane Fiona left hundreds of people in the area homeless. While a large portion of the physical work required to patch up the community has been completed, it’s the unseen damage for many that continues to linger over the community. NTV’s Don Bradshaw reports.
- FREE streaming NTV+
- Home
- News
- Weather
- Programs
- Features
- Webcams
- Contact
- Advertise
- Accessibility