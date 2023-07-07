News

Indigenous tourism growing throughout the province

By Don Bradshaw
Published on July 7, 2023 at 9:02 pm

The tourism industry plays a significant role in the economy of Newfoundland and Labrador, but a subsection of that sector focusing on Indigenous culture and heritage is experiencing noticeable growth, not only in this province, but across the country.  

NTV’s Don Bradshaw has more in this report. 

Post Views: 42



video
play-sharp-fill

Scroll to top