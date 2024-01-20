Increased snowmobile trail use around 5 Wing Goose Bay due to army training January 22-26

5 Wing Goose Bay is advising local snowmobilers and the public that there will be an increased use of the snowmobile trails in and around 5 Wing Goose Bay and the area between Happy Valley Goose Bay and North West River by members of the Canadian Army from January 22 – 26, 2024.

This training is specifically designed to refresh instruction on the safe operation of our Light Over Snow Vehicles (snowmobiles), as well as field craft skills. You may see large groups of snowmobiles traveling together and stopped at various locations around the trails.