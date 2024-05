Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, the RNC conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Topsail Road and Columbus Drive in St. John’s.

Officers suspected that the 26-year-old male driver was under the influence of alcohol. After further investigation, the driver was charged with impaired operation and operating over .80 mg/100ml.

Police seized the man’s vehicle and the accused was released and will appear in court at a later date.