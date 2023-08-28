Impaired driver arrested in Labrador City

On Saturday evening, RNC officers on patrol in Labrador City stopped a driver for speeding on Route 500 near the landfill.

While conducting the traffic stop and interacting with the driver, the officer noticed signs of alcohol impairment and administered a roadside screening device, which the driver failed.

The driver was transported to the detachment where they provided a breath sample that was over the legal limit.

The driver was issued a license suspension and their vehicle was seized.

They were released to appear in court at a later date.