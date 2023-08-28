Impaired driver arrested after tip from the public in St. John’s

On Friday evening, RNC officers on patrol were flagged down by a motorist on Waterford Bridge Road in St. John’s and advised of a possible impaired driver in the area.

Officers located the vehicle, and spoke with the driver.

Police attempted to obtain a breath sample several times. The 62 year old female did not provide a sufficient sample of breath for analysis and was charged with failure/refusing to provide a breath sample.

She was released to appear in court at a later date and her vehicle was impounded.