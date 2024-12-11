Human Rights Commission Announce Recipient of the 2024 Human Rights Award

The Human Rights Commission presented the 2024 Human Rights Award to Charlie Murphy during a ceremony at Government House in St. John’s yesterday.

The Human Rights Award is presented annually in celebration of International Human Rights Day. It recognizes an individual who has made and/or continues to make a meaningful contribution to advancing and furthering human rights in Newfoundland and Labrador.

This year’s recipient received an original photograph by Grenfell Visual Arts student, Ernest Boateng.

Charlie Murphy is a community leader, advocate, and creative professional. He’s dedicated himself to building a more inclusive, supportive, and sustainable community through his work in the nonprofit and social impact sectors.

He is currently serving as the provincial board rep for the Enchante Network and has been a part of PFLAG St. John’s for nearly 13 years as a peer support co-facilitator. He has worked with sexual health organizations like CBRC and served as the executive director of Quadrangle NL, the Newfoundland and Labrador provincial 2SLGBTQIA+ community centre.