Areas of fog and snow-covered roads for parts of the province for your morning drive

Along the west coast, roads are mostly snow-covered. Roads on the Bonavista Peninsula are also snow-covered, and there is poor visibility from Clarenville to Park East Boundary. There is also some fog this morning on the Avalon Peninsula resulting in reduced visibility.

The highway from Churchill Falls to Happy Valley-Goose Bay is partly snow-covered. Roads elsewhere are bare.

Marine Atlantic is warning of potential impacts to crossings for this evening. Provincial ferries are on time.

At the Gander International Airport, Sunwing Flight 9435 is delayed. Flights are on time in St. John’s and Deer Lake.