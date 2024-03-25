Human remains identified as missing person Larry Young from St. George’s

Bay St. George RCMP have confirmed the identity of the human remains found earlier this month as Larry Young of St. Georges.

The identification of the remains was completed late last week by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Young was originally reported as a missing person Aug. 5, 2017. At that time, extensive search efforts to locate Mr. Young were unsuccessful. His remains were located in a wooded area near St. Georges March 12, 2024.

RCMP NL extends condolences to the family and friends of Larry Young.