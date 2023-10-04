Human remains found in C.B.S.

Human remains have been located in Conception Bay South.

The RNC is saying little about the discovery at this point in the investigation. The chief medical examiner is investigating to identify the remains and determine the cause of death.

The remains were found yesterday in the area of the Old Talc mine, off Mineral’s Road. It’s the same area where police found a car belonging to missing C.B.S. woman Anna Gaulton on Sept. 21. The 79-year-old and her small dog were last seen in Kelligrews on Aug. 8.

RNC operational patrol services, forensic identification services and the major crime unit are on scene and will remain there for some time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-tips.