Housing advocate welcomes standalone portfolio for housing

Housing and homelessness continues to be a major issue across the country. Now, one housing advocate is applauding the provinces decision to make housing a stand alone portfolio.

The availability and affordability of housing has been a high area of concern across the country, and here in Newfoundland and Labrador.

As of today, the housing portfolio stands alone with Fred Hutton as the new minister. Executive Director of End Homelessness St. John’s Doug Pawson says, he’s pleased to see this shift and says it mirrors the actions of other provinces across the country.

It was announced in January that the Comfort Inn Hotel would be converted into transitional housing, Pawson says that process has been going well. He says some residents are already living at the hotel, and are being supported by wrap around supports.

Pawson says the task force will welcome Housing Minister Fred Hutton’s involvement, as they continue to work towards better outcomes for people struggling with housing and homelessness in the province.