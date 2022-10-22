Hopedale RCMP arrest impaired driver and seize liquor being sold from residence

Following the arrest of an impaired driver on Tuesday, Hopedale RCMP continued an investigation into the illegal sale of alcohol from a residence in the community. A quantity of liquor was seized from inside the home.

On Tuesday morning, police received a number of reports of a suspected impaired driver operating a snowmobile in the community. A patrol was made and the snowmobile was located. A traffic stop was conducted and the operator, a 38-year-old man, showed signs of alcohol impairment and resisted arrest. He was arrested and was transported to the detachment where he provided breath samples that were two and a half times the legal limit. A bottle of liquor was located in his possession. The man was released from custody and is set to attend court at later date to answer to charges of resisting arrest and impaired driving.

Later in the morning, police attended a home on Sitsik Road investigating multiple reports of liquor being sold from the home. Officers spoke to a 34-year-old resident and informed him that a warrant was being sought to search the property for a violation of the Liquor Control Act. The man turned over a quantity of liquor and now faces a charge for peddling alcohol under the Liquor Control Act. He is set to attend court at a later date.