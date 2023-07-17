The Inside Story

Holodomor National Awareness Tour

By Maria Kavatsiuk
Published on July 17, 2023 at 4:53 pm
Updated on July 17, 2023 8:09 pm

In the early 1930s, millions of Ukrainians starved to death in a manmade famine, remembered today as Holodomor. Last month, the Holodomor national awareness tour made its first ever visit to this province. NTV’s Maria Kavatsiuk has more.

