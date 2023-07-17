- Home
In the early 1930s, millions of Ukrainians starved to death in a manmade famine, remembered today as Holodomor. Last month, the Holodomor national awareness tour made its first ever visit to this province. NTV’s Maria Kavatsiuk has more.
We have more on the tragedy of the titan submersible. The Royal Canadian Navy had a vessel involved in the search. Today, we spoke with Rear Admiral Steve Waddell as senior officials with the navy hold board meetings in St. John’s this week.
We pay tribute to two of our own here at NTV News. Camera operator Tony Barrington, and Senior Anchor Toni-Marie Wiseman have received lifetime achievement awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association.
NTV’s Maria Kavatsiuk visits Borsch Ukrainian Cafe that recently opened in Hearts Delight.