Heavy rain Wednesday will transition into a fierce winter storm on Thursday

The heavy rain we’re seeing across southern and western Newfoundland will continue overnight and into Wednesday and Thursday. By the time the rain ends or changes to snow, many areas will have seen between 100 and 200 mm. Colder air moves in Thursday, changing the heavy rain to heavy snow for the western and northwestern regions of the Island. This will happen first on the Northern Penisula, Thursday morning, followed by the West Coast and Southwest Coast during the second half of Thursday. The snow will fall into Friday evening in those areas, and upwards of 60 cm is in the forecast. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the West Coast and GNP. Wind gusts from the north of 100 km/h will accompany the snow, sometimes creating blizzard conditions.
The snow will eventually work across the rest of the Island between Thursday night and Friday. Travel will become quite challenging for some areas during this time frame. Amounts will likely not be as significant once away from the West Coast.
I broke the forecast down, and you can catch all the details in the video above!
Have a great evening!
Eddie